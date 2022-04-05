Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 319.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $268.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $269.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,101 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

