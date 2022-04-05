Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and sold 29,942 shares worth $913,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.75. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

