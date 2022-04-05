State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.