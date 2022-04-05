MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

