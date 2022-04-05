Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

