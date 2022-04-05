Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 263 ($3.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 253.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

