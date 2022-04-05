State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.