Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
LON:CML opened at GBX 354 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.25. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 295.60 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 476.20 ($6.25). The company has a market capitalization of £58.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53.
CML Microsystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
