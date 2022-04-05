Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

LON:CML opened at GBX 354 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 369.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.25. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 295.60 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 476.20 ($6.25). The company has a market capitalization of £58.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

