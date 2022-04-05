Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC)

MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 456.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MXC stock opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.39 ($0.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get MGC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in Australia, Israel, and Slovenia. The company's principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for symptomatic relief of Dementia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.