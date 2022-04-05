Berenberg Bank Raises Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target to GBX 350

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 340 ($4.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.14 ($4.29).

Shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39. Ten Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.01 ($3.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.17. The company has a market cap of £179.81 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

