State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,089 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,128,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

