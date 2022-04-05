State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,077 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clorox were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Clorox by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Clorox by 145.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

CLX stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

