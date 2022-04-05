State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

