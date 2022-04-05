Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,950 ($38.69) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.98).

LON:SVT opened at GBX 3,104 ($40.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,883.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,833.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,303 ($30.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,114 ($40.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($36.76) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,470.73).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

