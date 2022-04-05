Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.90. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $11.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock worth $3,584,754. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

