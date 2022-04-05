Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $942.74.

TSLA opened at $1,145.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $905.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $960.76.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after acquiring an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

