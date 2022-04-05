State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.