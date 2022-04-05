Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Todd Mcelhatton Sells 9,962 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00.

ZUO opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.1% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Zuora by 12.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.