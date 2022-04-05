Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $437.69 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

