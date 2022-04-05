Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 729 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xylem by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xylem by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $6,184,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.