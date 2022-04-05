State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.85.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

