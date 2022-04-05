New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,698,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,815,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 476,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after buying an additional 242,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 169,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.