Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

