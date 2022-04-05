Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 85.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 102.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.95.

SNOW opened at $241.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.36. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

