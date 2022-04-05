New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Neenah worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Neenah in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Neenah in the third quarter worth $375,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Neenah in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NP opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $699.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.52%.

In other news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

