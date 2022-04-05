State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

