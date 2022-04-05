State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $10.83 Million in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,442 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $369,088,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $7,113,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

RIVN stock opened at 46.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of 33.46 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.