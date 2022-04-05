Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.23. Truist Financial posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

