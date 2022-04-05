State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,722,000 after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE RCL opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.50. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

