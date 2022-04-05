Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AXT reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

AXT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.11. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 108,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

