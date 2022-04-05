Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wabash National (WNC)

Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Wabash National is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. "

3/22/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/25/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/15/2022 – Wabash National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Wabash National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2022 – Wabash National had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $694.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

