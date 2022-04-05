Analysts Expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genprex.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).
NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.31 on Friday. Genprex has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
