Analysts Expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNPX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genprex by 279.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 354,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genprex by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNPX opened at $2.31 on Friday. Genprex has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

