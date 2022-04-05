Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

