Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.75.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.