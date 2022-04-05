Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,872,000 after purchasing an additional 105,588 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

