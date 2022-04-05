Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.34. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

