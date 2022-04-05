Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $137.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

