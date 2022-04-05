Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 8,097 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,358,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

