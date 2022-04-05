State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,632 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 123,490 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 115,905 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,196 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

