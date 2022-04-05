State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

