Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

