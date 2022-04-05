Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $20,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.61 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.