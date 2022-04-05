State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 21,923 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $4,187,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 213,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.