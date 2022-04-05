Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 931,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 468,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,902,000 after buying an additional 310,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,175,000 after buying an additional 240,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.