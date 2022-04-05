Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.68 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

