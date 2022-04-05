Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $475,000 in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after acquiring an additional 527,415 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

