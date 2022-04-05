Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $504,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,720 shares of company stock worth $7,763,807. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

