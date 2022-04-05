Brown Advisory Inc. Has $540,000 Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $185.07 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.56.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

