TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,387,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $669.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $645.08 and its 200-day moving average is $634.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

