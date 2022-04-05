Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,063 shares of company stock worth $1,319,106 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

